Elwyn Yungdahl

Elwyn Ray Yungdahl

September 17, 1941 - December 9, 2022

Elwyn Ray Yungdahl, 81, of Stromsburg, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 9, 2022, at the Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. Brenda Pfeifly officiating. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15 at the church. Burial will be in the Stromsburg Cemetery.

Elwyn was born Sept. 17, 1941, to Olaf ‘Fredrick' and Hazel ‘Arloa' (Daey) Yungdahl in Stromsburg. He attended country school near Swede Home and graduated from Stromsburg High School in 1959. He then attended Norfolk Junior College where he studied agriculture and also played basketball. He farmed in Polk County near Swede Home and Polk.

On June 20, 1964, he was united in marriage to Donna Mae Mentink at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Osceola. To this union two children were born. In 1972 Elwyn began his career in the insurance business working with Farm Bureau Insurance. He worked in Aurora, South Sioux City and Schuyler before moving back to Stromsburg where he purchased Goldenrod Insurance in 1981. He had offices in Stromsburg and Gresham. Over the years he has been recognized for his many accomplishments in the insurance business.

He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church where he served on the board and was a youth sponsor. He was a member of the Stromsburg Chamber. He was also a member of Stromsburg Masonic Lodge #126 and Lincoln Sesostris Shrine.

He enjoyed fishing and took many fishing trips to Canada. He also enjoyed woodworking, horseshoes, bowling, gardening, dancing with Donna and Husker football. He especially enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's activities.

Survivors include his wife, Donna of Stromsburg; daughter, Ellison (Corey) Nienhueser of Stromsburg; son, Elliot (Marsha) Yungdahl of Clarks; grandchildren, Taylor (Nick) Boruch of Clarks, Clay Yungdahl of Clarks, Treyton Nienhueser (Shayla) of Stromsburg, Grace Yungdahl of Bozeman, Montana, Talia Nienhueser of Lincoln and Treven Nienhueser of Stromsburg; one great-granddaughter, Atleigh Boruch of Clarks; brother, Clark Yungdahl of Stromsburg; sister, Dora Starr of Tucson, Arizona; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Arloa; brother-in-law, Gordon Starr; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Yungdahl.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Dubas Funeral Home of Stromsburg and Osceola has been entrusted with arrangements.