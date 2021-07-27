Emil "Tom" Horak
January 24, 1929-July 23, 2021
Emil "Tom" Horak, 92 of Schuyler, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City, Nebraska.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler, Nebraska, with the Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday July 29, 2021, at the church. Interment with military honors will be at the Schuyler Cemetery with lunch following in the church fellowship hall.
Emil Thomas Horak was born on Jan. 24, 1929, on the family farm near Howells to Emil and Lillian (Novotny) Horak. He graduated from Schuyler Central High School in 1946 and in 1949 enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. One month after being honorably discharged from the Air Force, Tom married the love of his life, Mary Marie Tyler, on May 12, 1950, in Burkburnett, Texas, and one child was born to this union.
Upon returning from his deployment with his new bride, Tom farmed alongside his father Emil until the decision was made to sell the farm. Tom then worked for the Herb Gaeth Hatchery in Schuyler until he purchased the Sinclair filling station. After selling the filling station, Tom began working at the local post office and worked his way up to a rural mail carrier, where he later retired from.
Tom was member of the Bethlehem Chapel while living in the country, and upon moving to town joined the First Presbyterian Church. Tom served on the Presbyterian's session and held every position possible, and always looked forward to singing as a baritone with the Sunday Choir. He enjoyed getting together with friends to play a game or two of taroks, canasta, or cribbage. In his downtime Tom loved bowling, completing word searches, and solving math problems and most recently, playing bingo at the Villa in David City. Tom will forever be remembered by his family by his dedication to being an early bird to events, sometimes even two hours early.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Ann (Larry) Sabata of David City, Nebraska; two grandchildren, Cori (Joe) Sullivan and their children, Clare and Joe Sullivan of Broomfield, Colorado, and Kevin (Lisa) Sabata and their son, August Sabata of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 70 years, Mary Marie Horak, on Oct. 12, 2020; and sister Eleanor (John) Budin.
Memorials can be directed toward Family Wishes for later designation.
Svoboda Funeral Home in Schuyler, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.