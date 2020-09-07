Emily Jane Bialas

August 3, 1927-September 7, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton, with Rev. David Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary service on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton. Current CDC guidelines will be followed for both visitation and funeral.

Emily was born Aug. 3, 1927, to Mike and Valeria (Zelazny) Prososki in rural Nance County. She grew up south Fullerton, and attended District 34, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School (Krakow), and Fullerton High School. She married Steve Bialas on May 27, 1947 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church at Krakow. They made their home on an acreage outside of Fullerton, where Steve owned the Mobile station and operated the Mobile tank wagon, and Emily was the bookkeeper for both businesses. Steve and Emily also owned and operated Coast to Coast Hardware Store in Fullerton. They retired in 1980. Steve and Emily enjoyed traveling after retirement, visiting casinos, playing cards, and having their morning coffee with friends. She always had a huge garden and canned. After Steve passed away in 2000, she moved into Fullerton, where she resided until her passing.