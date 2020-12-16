Emma Gehring

Emma Anne Gehring

May 24, 2012 – December 11, 2020

Emma Anne Gehring, 8, was born on Thursday, May 24, 2012, in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Brent and Kathryn (Alt) Gehring, and passed away Dec. 11, 2020.

Family will receive friends following CDC guidelines from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 East 6th St., Papillion, NE) with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at noon Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 23131 Schram Road, Gretna, NE 68028. To view a live broadcast of the vigil service and funeral mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the “View Live Cast” Button.

Emma is survived by parents, Brent and Kathryn Gehring; brothers, Aiden and Easton Gehring; grandparents, Richard and Maggee Alt and Steven and Cynthia Gehring; great-grandparents, Melvin and Verona Gehring; aunts and uncles, Jennifer and Eric McHugh, Wesley and Lauren Gehring, and Beth and Jamie Christensen; special friend of the family, Haley Reese; as well as extended family including cousins, hospital family, friends and a community who loved her very much.

Memorials may be directed to EmmaStrong Foundation for Pediatric Brain Tumor Research.