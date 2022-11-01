Epigmenio Hernandez Nov 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Epigmenio Castillo HernandezMarch 24, 1933 - October 29, 2022 Tags Epigmenio Hernandez Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Why scientists think famous geyser Old Faithful might shut off again The U.S. cities where home prices are dropping the most The U.S. cities where home prices are dropping the most U.S. traffic deaths have spiked dramatically since beginning of the pandemic U.S. traffic deaths have spiked dramatically since beginning of the pandemic New Hampshire GOP candidate still spreading long disproven litter boxes in school hoax New Hampshire GOP candidate still spreading long disproven litter boxes in school hoax