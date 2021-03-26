Erma Umbarger
Age 90
Erma Umbarger, 90, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Genoa Community Hospital LTC.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Genoa United Methodist Church, with Pastor Anny Kapundu and Pastor Vern Olson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Genoa Methodist Church of the Umbarger Education Scholarship Fund.
Condolences may be sent to www.Ramaekersfh.com.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.