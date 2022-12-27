 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Erna Ternus

  • 0
Erna Ternus

Erna Marie Ternus

February 13, 1932 - December 20, 2022

Erna Marie Ternus, 90, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with Fr. Eric Olson and Fr. Joseph Hemmer concelebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service and continue Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Erna is survived by her daughter, Gwen (Richard) Steiner of Columbus; daughter, Becky (Mark) Scott of Belgrade; son, Mark Ternus of Schuyler; son, Glenn (Joyce) Ternus of Madison; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; brother, Fr. Joseph Hemmer, OFM of Kaltag, Arkansas; sister, Patricia “Pat” Bierman of LeClaire, Iowa; sister, Elaine (Don) Hamm of Centerville, Iowa; sister, Carol Freudenburg of Madison; sister-in-law, Elda Hemmer of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany energy crisis: Prices soar in cold winter months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News