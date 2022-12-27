Erna Ternus

Erna Marie Ternus
February 13, 1932 - December 20, 2022
Erna Marie Ternus, 90, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with Fr. Eric Olson and Fr. Joseph Hemmer concelebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service and continue Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Erna is survived by her daughter, Gwen (Richard) Steiner of Columbus; daughter, Becky (Mark) Scott of Belgrade; son, Mark Ternus of Schuyler; son, Glenn (Joyce) Ternus of Madison; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; brother, Fr. Joseph Hemmer, OFM of Kaltag, Arkansas; sister, Patricia “Pat” Bierman of LeClaire, Iowa; sister, Elaine (Don) Hamm of Centerville, Iowa; sister, Carol Freudenburg of Madison; sister-in-law, Elda Hemmer of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com