Erna Ternus

Erna Marie Ternus

February 13, 1932 - December 20, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with Fr. Eric Olson and Fr. Joseph Hemmer concelebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service and continue Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.