Ernest "Ernie" Sayers

October 11, 1929-May 10, 2020

Ernest Sayers was born on Oct. 11, 1929, in Colfax County, Nebraska, to Roy and Elsie (Hejtmanek) Sayers, the third of four sons. He lived his entire life in the Leigh and Clarkson area, farming with his dad and brothers. On Sept. 13, 1951, Ernie was drafted into the U.S. Army. He spent 10 months in Korea with the 35th Regiment of the 25th Division and spent some time on Heartbreak Ridge. In the early part of the winter, he was sent to Kumwa Valley, where he spent Christmas and New Year's Day. Ernie was honorably discharged on June 13, 1953, and after spending a brief time working for Rohr Aircraft in California, he returned to farming in Nebraska with his family.