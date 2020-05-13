Ernest "Ernie" Sayers
October 11, 1929-May 10, 2020
Ernest "Ernie" Sayers, 90, of Clarkson, Nebraska, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Nebraska Veterans Home in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Private family services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Chapel with The Rev. Stephen Niles officiating. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. Public interment will be at approximately 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the Leigh City Cemetery on Thursday, with military honors by The American Legion, Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, plants, stone statues, memorials are suggested to Orphan Grain Train, Clarkson Christian Daycare, or the donor's choice.
Ernest Sayers was born on Oct. 11, 1929, in Colfax County, Nebraska, to Roy and Elsie (Hejtmanek) Sayers, the third of four sons. He lived his entire life in the Leigh and Clarkson area, farming with his dad and brothers. On Sept. 13, 1951, Ernie was drafted into the U.S. Army. He spent 10 months in Korea with the 35th Regiment of the 25th Division and spent some time on Heartbreak Ridge. In the early part of the winter, he was sent to Kumwa Valley, where he spent Christmas and New Year's Day. Ernie was honorably discharged on June 13, 1953, and after spending a brief time working for Rohr Aircraft in California, he returned to farming in Nebraska with his family.
On Feb. 14, 1959, Ernie was united in marriage to Audrey Wilke at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Columbus, Nebraska. To this union were born three children: Cynthia, Russell, and Alan.
Ernie enjoyed farming and he and Audrey lived their entire married life on the farm south of Clarkson, where he sold a short line of equipment in addition to farming. Above all else, Ernie loved his family, and due to his loss of vision, was never able to see his youngest great grandchild. Ernie was a member of New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson and the VFW in Columbus.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Audrey Sayers of Clarkson, Nebraska; daughter, Cynthia Sayers of Alpharetta, Georgia; sons, Russell (Jayne) Sayers of Clarkson, Nebraska, and Alan (Jackie) Sayers of Clarkson, Nebraska; grandchildren, Casey Sayers of Clarkson, Nebraska; Kyle Sayers of Clarkson, Nebraska; Tiffany (Casey) Campbell of Tilden, Nebraska; Sabrina Lavington of Elmwood, Nebraska; Rosalynne (Shane) Scheinost of York, Nebraska; Nicholas (Samantha) Sayers of Clarkson, Nebraska; and Garrett Sayers of Clarkson, Nebraska; great-grandchildren, Keaton Campbell; Blake and Kaitlyn Lavington and Reese Scheinost; Alvin Sayers of Clarkson, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Gloria Miller of Lincoln, Nebraska; and brothers-in-law, Sidney (Martha) Wilke of Ft. Lupton, Colorado, Philip (Leslie) Wilke of Moreno Valley, California, Martin (Carol) Wilke of Boise, Idaho, David (Jean) Wilke of Granby, Colorado, Quentin (Marcy) Wilke of Garden City, Kansas, Clark (Kathy) Wilke of Osmond, Nebraska, Colin (Janet) Wilke of Kearney, Nebraska, John (Robyn Gaskin) Wilke of New Zealand, Andrew (Donna) Wilke of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Luke (Deb) Wilke of Rochester, Minnesota.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Elsie Sayers; brothers, Willis and George Sayers; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Sayers.
