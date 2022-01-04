Ernest Shonka

Ernest E. Shonka

Ernest E. Shonka, 84, of Ulysses, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Ulysses followed by a parish rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass is at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Ulysses. Burial is at Ulysses Catholic Cemetery.

Ernie is survived by his loving wife, Doris; sons: Keith (Karen) of Bellwood, Dave (Renee) and Gregg (Amy) both of Lincoln; and Chris (Veronica) of Fort Collins, Colorado; daughters: Kathy (Mike) Beran and Sherri (Jason) Suelter both of Lincoln; sisters, Marilyn Chmelka, Betty (Alvin) Wellman, Delores Stuhr and sister-in-law, Aggie Shonka; 26 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son Kenny; parents, Ernest and Agnes Shonka; brother, Willie; brothers-in-law, Mike Birkel, Tony Stuhr, Don Malovec and Jimmy Chmelka; and sister-in-law, Janet Malovec.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, plants and statues, memorials be directed to Aquinas Guardian Angel Fund, Immaculate Conception Church or Sisters of the Diocese of Lincoln.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.