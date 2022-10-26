Ernie Cunningham

Ernie L. 'Bud' Cunningham

September 13, 1952 - October 24, 2022

Ernie L. "Bud" Cunningham, 70, of Columbus, Nebraska died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is Thursday from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. also at the church. Burial is in the All Saints Cemetery.

Ernie L. “Bud” Cunningham was born Sept. 13, 1952, in Omaha to Glen and Theresa (Ballwig) Cunningham. He grew up in Spalding and graduated from Spalding High School in 1970. On Sept. 8, 1979, Bud was united in marriage to Phyllis Urkoski at St. Isidore Catholic Church. The couple lived in Columbus where he owned and operated Cunningham Custom Woodworking. Bud had a God given gift of woodworking and donated many of his handcrafted works of art to family, charities and churches, especially to St. Isidore Bazaars, where he was well known for his china hutches.

Bud and Phyl were foster parents for over 30 years, caring for 53 children. He was a member of St. Isidore Church and the Knights of Columbus. Bud enjoyed hunting, fishing, Husker sports and Mecum car auctions.

He is survived by his wife, Phyl Cunningham of Columbus; sister, Sheila Cunningham of Pierce; half-sister, Shirley Hansen of Missouri; brother-in-law, Lonnie “Jr” Urkoski of Columbus; brother-in-law, Gary (Kay) Urkoski of Columbus; brother-in-law, Mark (Dee) Urkoski of Columbus; sister-in-law, Marcia (Donovan) Kuehler of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Theresa Cunningham; and in-laws, Lonnie and Frances Urkoski.

Memorials may be directed to the wishes of the family for further designation.

