Ernie Shonka

October 6, 1938 - February 23, 2022

Ernie Shonka, 83, of Schuyler, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at CHI Hospital in Schuyler.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Divine Mercy Parish-St. Mary's Catholic Church with the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger, Celebrant. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday with 7 p.m. rosary for Knights and Parish and continues Tuesday from 9-10 a.m., all at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Committal in the Schuyler Cemetery. Lunch following in the church social hall.

Ernie was born Oct. 6, 1938, in Schuyler to Jaroslav and Helen (Hobza) Shonka. He attended area schools and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1957. He served in the United States Army Reserve. On Sept. 1, 1962, he married Rita Nemec at the Tabor Catholic Church. They lived and farmed north of Schuyler and later moved to town. Ernie loved his faith, family and farming. He enjoyed playing cards, dancing and listening to polka music. Ernie was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where he served as an usher for many years, the Knights of Columbus and the Schuyler Eagles Club.

Ernie is survived by his wife, Rita; daughter, Marjorie Vanicek; son, Dean (Vicky); two sisters, Joan (Bill) Shoultz and Gladys (Larry) Kuzel; one brother, Allan (Theresa) Shonka, all of Schuyler; five grandchildren, Danielle Vanicek, Samantha Vanicek and Cory, Clay and Rachel Shonka; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and in-laws, Frank and Lucille Nemec.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.