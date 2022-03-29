Erwin "Erv" Reiser

May 10, 1940 - March 24, 2022

Erwin "Erv" Reiser, 81, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, with a 6 p.m. vigil service at the church. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery.

Erwin Michael Reiser was born at home in Spencer, Nebraska, on May 10, 1940, to Mary (Richter) and Michael Reiser. He was raised in Butte and graduated from Butte High School in 1957. It was there that he met the love of his life, Carol Dee Wells. The two of them attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion and were married in Butte, Nebraska, on Oct. 10, 1959.

After their marriage they moved to Omaha and began their family. It was there that they were blessed with their five children.

Erv started his career in the cattle industry in marketing and procurement for the Omaha Stockyards. In 1970 the family moved to Columbus when Erv took a position in procurement for Spencer Foods. Erv worked for A. Glenn Kluck Company from 1981 until his retirement. He continued as a consultant for the cattle industry for many years after his retirement.

Erv had a love of the Catholic faith and shared this with his family. All of his children attended St. Bonaventure Elementary School and he was a member of the St. Bonaventure men's choir for many years. Later, they became members of St. Isidore's Parish.

Erv was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a great storyteller and aggressive pitch player.

Family gatherings were filled with lots of music and laughter. His greatest joy was attending his children and grandchildren's activities and celebrated every milestone until he was no longer able.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Dee Reiser; and their five children – James (Gwen); grandchildren, Nichole (Keith) Jameson and Vanessa; great-grandchildren, Maylon and Maxton; Linda Andersen Hammock (Donald); grandchildren, Megan, Timothy, Amy, William and Ivan; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Madilyn, Beckett, Carter, Theodore and Audrey; David (Bernice); grandchildren, Jessica (Jared), Jonah and Jennifer; Michael (Jodi); grandchildren, Fletcher and Matthew; Jill Reiser Trull (Doug); grandchild, Hannah; and sister, Arlene Oberle.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.