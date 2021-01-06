Erwin Zach

January 7, 1931 – January 3, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, with Father Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment with military honors by the American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein & VFW Post 7725 will be in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the church with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. All current CDC guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Holy Family Catholic Church, St. Francis Catholic Church, Lindsay Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Boone County Health Care Center in Albion or donor's choice.