Erwin Zach
January 7, 1931 – January 3, 2021
Erwin Zach, 89, of rural Genoa, Nebraska, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, with Father Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment with military honors by the American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein & VFW Post 7725 will be in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the church with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. All current CDC guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Holy Family Catholic Church, St. Francis Catholic Church, Lindsay Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Boone County Health Care Center in Albion or donor's choice.
Erwin was born Jan. 7, 1931, the son of Joseph and Mary (Pfeifer) Zach, at Humphrey, Nebraska. He attended St. Mary of the Angels School in rural Humphrey until the 10th grade. He then attended and graduated from Humphrey St. Francis High School in 1949.
On May 1, 1952, Erwin and Margaret (Eisenmenger) were united in marriage at St. Francis Catholic Church. Erwin entered the U.S. Marine Corp. on Feb. 20, 1952. He served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on Feb. 11, 1954.
Erwin enjoyed playing baseball for the St. Mary's Team, where he liked to pitch. He farmed in the St. Mary's area on his parents' farm and worked bailing hay for Ralph and Eleanor Eisenmenger family farm. In 1968, he purchased and moved to the current family farm 8.5 miles south of Lindsay. Later in his farming career, he worked seasonally for Preister Ag. Supply. Erwin and Margaret greatly enjoyed taking care of their home acreage.
Erwin is survived by his daughter, Cathi (Larry) Beiermann of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Lyle (Kim) Zach of Elkhorn, Nebraska; daughter, Mary Classen (Paul Wietfeld) of Humphrey, Nebraska; daughter, Brenda (Terry) Eller of Shelby, Nebraska; son, Edward Zach of Cortland, Nebraska; daughter, Ann (Kelly) Thieman of Randolph, Nebraska; son, Roy Zach of Genoa, Nebraska; daughter-in-law, Loree Zach of Madison, Nebraska; 26 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Coletta Paprocki and Frances (Alan) Beller.
Erwin was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Zach; wife, Margaret Zach; sons, Thomas and Mark Zach; son-in-law, Ron Classen; daughter-in-law, Tawny Zach; brothers, Joseph (Lorraine) Zach, Frederick (Eleanor) Zach, Leo Zach, Richard (Henrietta) Zach; sisters, Helen (Elmer) Stritt, Henrietta (Ray) Sueper, Emma (Vic) Haase and Theresa (Luke) Wieser; and brother-in-law, Stan Paprocki.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.