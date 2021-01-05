Erwin Zach

Age 89

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, with Father Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment with military honors will be in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the church with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9 - 10 a.m. at the church.