Erwin Zach
Erwin Zach

American flag

Erwin Zach

Age 89

Erwin Zach, 89, of rural Genoa, Nebraska, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, with Father Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment with military honors will be in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the church with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9 - 10 a.m. at the church.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.

