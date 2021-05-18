Esther Bakenhus

August 2, 1921 - May 14, 2021

Esther Bakenhus, 99, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in rural Columbus. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Esther was born Aug. 2, 1921, in Platte County, Nebraska, to Oscar and Martha (Otte) Bakenhus. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church and attended Christ Lutheran School. Esther worked in sales at craft stores in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, before returning to Columbus, where she worked in housekeeping at the Columbus Manor. Esther enjoyed sewing, needle work, gardening and her cats. She was a faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church.

Esther is survived by her brother-in-law, Loren Fittje of Columbus, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Marilyn Bakenhus of Lincoln, Nebraska; and several nieces and nephews.