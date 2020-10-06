Esther Kummer

December 22, 1929- October 1, 2020

Esther J. Kummer, 90, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home near Monroe, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus with Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Interment will be in Gruetli Cemetery, rural Monroe. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. Memorials are suggested to Gruetli Cemetery, Prayer Shawl Ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church, or Trinity Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Esther J. Kummer was born Dec. 22, 1929, in Columbus, Nebraska, to William and Hilda (Schroeder) Benning. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek. Esther graduated from Kramer High School, and, on Sept. 19, 1951, was united in marriage to Paul J. Kummer at St. John's Lutheran Church. Paul and Esther were grain and beef farmers, living on the farm that had been in the family for over 120 years.