× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Esther M. Kleveland

July 6, 1924-April 8, 2020

Esther M. Kleveland, 95, of Newman Grove, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

In hopes of keeping everyone healthy during this time of COVID-19, the family has chosen not to have a public visitation. A private family graveside service will be held at Shell Creek Cemetery, rural Newman Grove. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove, American Legion Post #73 in Newman Grove or Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove, and may be sent to PO Box 295, Newman Grove, NE 68758.

Esther Minna Erna Kleveland, daughter of Albert and Bertha (Pose) Wollin, was born July 6, 1924 in rural Lindsay. She was baptized and confirmed at the German Evangelical Zion Lutheran Church near Lindsay, and attended District #49 School in rural Madison County. After receiving her education, she worked in various homes as a housekeeper and caretaker.