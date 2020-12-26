EUGENE ANTON "GENE" NOVOTNY

May 11, 1925 – December 23, 2020

Eugene Anton “Gene” Novotny, 95, of Ord, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Valley County Health System Hospital in Ord.

Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Father Scott Harter will be the Celebrant. Interment will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Military Honors will be presented by the Ord VFW Post #7029 and American Legion Post #38. The Mass can be viewed on https:/m.facebook.com/OrdCatholicChurch. For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending.

Gene was born May 11, 1925, to Anton Joseph and Anna (Kosmata) Novotny. He grew up on the family farm 10 miles West of Ord, Nebraska, attended Hillsdale Country School, K – 8th grades; and graduated from Ord High School in 1942.