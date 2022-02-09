Eugene Cromwell

December 23, 1924 - February 7, 2022

Eugene Cromwell, 97, of Genoa, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday. Burial is in Valley View Cemetery.

Eugene Cromwell was born during a blizzard on Dec. 23, 1924, in the home his grandfather built, the oldest of two children born to Emery and Irene (Stromberg) Cromwell.

At age eight, Gene had his first job driving tractor at a neighboring farm. He earned 35-cents for three days work. He attended a one-room country school through eighth grade and graduated from Genoa High School in 1942. His graduating class of 57 students was the largest ever at Genoa High.

Eugene married Marlyce Ann Johnson on June 18, 1955, in Chappell, Nebraska. They had four children, Brad, Kim, Kris and Kevin. In 1964, they moved from the north family homestead to a farm south of town. Gene farmed and fed cattle his whole life, from using a horse-drawn two-row planter to a tractor-driven eight-row planter before he retired.

Eugene enjoyed restoring old things. Years before he retired from farming, he began refinishing antique furniture in his “spare time.” Over the years, his beautiful pieces filled three generations of family homes. He also collected and restored old tractors and machinery. In his retirement years, he still went to his workshed on the farm each day to clean up old tools, hundreds of which are neatly displayed in his “museum.”

Eugene was active in the Genoa community, repairing and restoring all of the windows in the Indian School Museum. The Nebraska Historical Society honored him in 2017 with the Addison Sheldon Memorial Award for his volunteer efforts at the museum. He was a founding member of the Genoa Medical Services Foundation and served 25 years in its fundraising efforts to support the hospital, care center and medical clinic. He was a dedicated behind-the-scenes worker who got things done and wasn't shy about recruiting others. It was hard to say no to Eugene Cromwell. He also served on the Nebraska Rural Economic Development commission, Boone-Nance Cattlemen's Association, Nancy County Fair Board and loved participating in the Heritage Tractor association activities.

His commitment to faith and family were foremost in Gene's life. He was a lifelong member of Augustana Lutheran Church. He loved traveling with Marlyce when they could get away, including a raft trip down the Colorado river, an Alaskan cruise and a special trip to Sweden to meet their cousins. He especially loved his role of Grandpa, ready to drop everything to spend time with the grandkids. He was heard many times to say life had never been better.

Eugene is survived by his children, Brad Cromwell of Genoa, Kim (Tom Larson) of Lincoln, Kris (Todd) Bosak of Genoa and Kevin (Cary) Cromwell of Genoa; sister, Beve Chovick of San Bernardino, California; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Eugene was preceded in death by his wife, Marlyce; parents, Emery and Irene Cromwell; daughter-in-law, Cindy Cromwell; and grandson-in-law, Brett Swantek.

Memorials to Augustana Lutheran Church, Genoa Fire and Rescue.

McKown Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.