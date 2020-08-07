Eugene Dunn

October 18, 1936-August 5, 2020

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, with Rev. Michael Klatt officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and will continue from noon until service time on Monday at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page and everyone is asked to follow current CDC guidelines.

Eugene Dunn was born Oct. 18, 1936, in Randolph, to Arthur and Oliva (Backer) Dunn. He earned his education in Randolph, and went to work at the Power Plant in Randolph. Eugene began tinkering with cars as a teenager. He lived in California for a short time before moving to Columbus, where he went to work for Lyman-Richey Sand & Gravel where he ran the dredge. Eugene was united in marriage to JoAnn Bose on Feb. 4, 1972, in Columbus. After leaving Lyman-Richey, Eugene and JoAnn operated Ace Sanitation and Countryside Sanitation for several years. Eugene continued tinkering with cars in his shop and even though his eyesight was failing him, he could troubleshoot an engine problem and fix it with no problem. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.