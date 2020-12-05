Eugene “Gene” Kershaw

May 20, 1931 – December 2, 2020

Eugene “Gene” Kershaw, 89, of Silver Creek, died Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

Private family funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at United Methodist in Silver Creek. Visitation, without the family present, will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church. Burial is in the Silver Creek cemetery with Military Honors by the Silver Creek American Legion. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

All CDC guidelines regarding public gatherings will be followed. Masks are required. In an abundance of caution, those feeling ill or who are in quarantine are asked to watch the livestream broadcast of the service.

Eugene “Sonny” Kershaw was born May 20, 1931, to James H. and Edith (Palfrey) Kershaw in Silver Creek. He attended school in Silver Creek and graduated in 1948. After high school, he farmed near Silver Creek. He was later drafted into the U.S. Army. After returning from the service, Gene continued to farm near Silver Creek.