Eugene "Gene" Labenz

August 25, 1931 - November 22, 2020

Eugene "Gene" Labenz, 89, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Faith Regional Hospital, Norfolk, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at St. Francis Church Catholic Church in Humphrey with Father Eric Olsen celebrating the mass. Visitation (without the family present) was held on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Cemetery Fund.

Eugene “Gene” Labenz was born Aug. 25, 1931, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Edward and Grace (Hastreiter) Labenz. Gene attended St. Bernard Catholic Grade School and began farming with his father as a teenager. On Aug. 8, 1956, Gene was united in marriage to Eileen Pfeifer at St. Francis Catholic Church.