Eugene “Gene” Novak

November 17, 1933- July 5, 2021

Eugene “Gene” Novak, 87, of Rising City, Nebraska, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, Nebraska, with the Rev. Steven Snitily as celebrant. Visitation will occur from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, with a rosary at 7 p.m., all at the church. Military Rites and Committal will take place at New Holy Trinity Cemetery, Brainard, Nebraska, following the service.

Lunch will be served at the Klein Center following committal.

Eugene E. “Gene” Novak was born Nov. 17, 1933, on a farm near Bee, Nebraska, to Emil J. and Ann B. (Sedlak) Novak. He attended school at Ulysses, Nebraska and graduated from Ulysses High School in 1951. “Gene” served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956, serving in Japan and Korea. He was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant. He was very proud to be a veteran.