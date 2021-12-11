Eugene “Geno” Muller

July 16, 1934 - December 9, 2021

Eugene “Geno” Muller, 87, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehab in Columbus.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus with the Rev. Patrick Sparling officiating. Military honors will be given by The American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. There will be no visitation.

Eugene "Geno" George Muller was born on July 16, 1934, in Columbus to George and Martha (Sissle) Muller. He attended school in Columbus and graduated from Kramer High School in 1952. Geno entered the United States Army on Jan. 3, 1957, and served in the U.S. Signal Corps for 18 months in Bremerhaven, Germany. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 18, 1958, and then served four years in the Army Reserve.

On Sept. 8, 1962, Geno was united in marriage to Evelyn Borneman at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. Geno worked in auto parts sales for many years, beginning at Rogers Farm Store in 1949 and retiring in 2000 as the parts manager of Trowbridge Motor Company. Geno loved duck hunting, fishing, gardening and his and Evelyn's backyard. He also enjoyed trips to the Caribbean with his wife and polka dancing. Geno was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. He served on several church committees, as a church usher for 50 years and as a volunteer at Camp Luther. He also served as a volunteer fireman in Columbus for many years.

Geno was preceded in death by his parents, George and Martha Muller; and his wife, Evelyn Muller.

Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Endowment Fund.

