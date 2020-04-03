× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eugene “Herb” Dierks, Jr.

January 20, 1946-April 1, 2020

Eugene “Herb” Dierks, Jr. passed away April 1, 2020. He was born to Eugene Sr. and Irene (Crouse) Dierks on Jan. 20, 1946.

A private family service is to be held. Memorials are suggested to St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Columbus.

Eugene was an electrical engineer for Texas Instruments, Burns and McDonald, Inland Power and Light, and RVW. He was a member of the Catholic Church, IEEE and Rotary and was on his Parish Council. He enjoyed music, playing the piano and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, Maria of Grand Island; children: Herb Dierks of Spokane, Washington, Joe Dierks of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Andrew Dierks of Omaha, Becky Degn of Rogers, Arkansas, Jana Meyer of Grand Island, and Steven Meyer of Grand Island; 17 grandchildren; mother, Irene Dierks of Kansas City; siblings: Kathy Kunselman of Canon City, Colorado, Mary Jo Schutte of Kansas City, Jackie Dierks of Kansas City, Steve Dierks of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Harry Dierks of Colorado Springs, and Debbie Montgomery of Kansas City.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Condolences may be left online at lincolnfh.com.

