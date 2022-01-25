Eugene Lassek

October 18, 1933 - January 21, 2022

Eugene Lassek, 88, of Fullerton, Nebraska, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church – Krakow in rural Genoa, Nebraska. Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Tuesday with a 6 p.m. vigil service at Ss. Peter and Paul Church. Visitation continues Wednesday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. also at the church. Military honors will be performed by American Legion Edward H. Larson Post #144 Honor Guard. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery – Pilzno in rural Osceola, Nebraska.

Eugene J. “Gene” Lassek was born Oct. 18, 1933, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Steve and Helen (Tworek) Lassek. He attended St. Stanislaus Grade School and St. Bonaventure High School. Gene served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Campaign where he was stationed in Germany until his honorable discharge. On April 26, 1958, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Tworek at St. Mary's Catholic Church – Pilzno. The couple farmed their entire lives. Gene was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church – Krakow where he served as a trustee, parish council and sang in the Krakow choir. He also served on the Nance County Board of Supervisors for 16 years. Gene enjoyed playing baseball in his younger years pitching in rural leagues. He also enjoyed singing, especially Polish hymns.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lassek of Fullerton; son, David (Lisa) Lassek of Fullerton; daughter, Diane (Dion) Pryor of Fullerton; daughter, Denise (Bert) Kollath of Columbus; daughter, Donna (Marty) Zach of Omaha; son, Dale (Amy) Lassek of Silver Creek; grandchildren: Clinton Lassek, Grant Lassek, Natalie Lassek, Dawn Eisenhouer, Daniel Pryor, Eric Pryor, Hannah Foust, Laci Kollath, Jerry Zach, Tiffany Zach and Thomas Lassek; great-granddaughter, Blakely Knopik; sister, Carolyn Lassek of Seattle, Washington; sister-in-law, Rosemary Lassek of Columbus; and sister-in-law, JoAnn (Norbert) Lesiak of Fullerton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Helen Lassek; infant son, Gerard Lassek; grandson, Andrew Pryor; infant brother, Raymond Lassek; brother, Virgil Lassek; sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Jerome Prososki; and in-laws, Louis and Stella Tworek.

