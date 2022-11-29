Eugene Lesiak

Eugene 'Gene' Lesiak

January 26, 1939 - November 26, 2022

Eugene “Gene” Lesiak, 83, peacefully passed away after a short battle with cancer on Saturday morning, Nov. 26, 2022, at his home in Albany, Oregon.

Gene was born on Jan. 26, 1939, to Alex J and Rose Mary (Zoucha) Lesiak in rural Nance County and grew up between Krakow and Fullerton, Nebraska, attending country schools and Genoa High School. Gene enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and served three years for his country. He returned to Nebraska and started a job at Armors Packing Plant in Omaha. It was through mutual friends at a Polish wedding dance in Omaha where he met Lisa Jacobson, an exchange student from Oslo, Norway. They visited each other often while she was a student in New York and married on Sept. 30, 1967, at St. Peters in Omaha. Gene and Lisa have one child, Nina Rose.

Gene and Lisa resided in Minnesota and Colorado while Gene pursued his career with the United States Postal Service, from which he retired in 1995. He loved to travel, spending time in Norway, Hawaii, Mexico and made several trips back to Nebraska and Minnesota to see family and friends. In 2014, they moved to Newport, Oregon, to be closer to their daughter. There, he was able to enjoy beach views from his home and quiet daily walks along them, which matched his quiet and reserved personality. In 2018, they moved to Albany, Oregon, where he got to spend more time with his grandson Zachary and be “Papa” to his beautiful great-granddaughter Ava. He also enjoyed the company of Poncho and Bear, who were always by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Lesiak of Oregon; his daughter, Nina (Bill) Fisher; grandson, Zachary Fiore (Christina Graham); and great-granddaughter, Ava Fiore, all of Salem, Oregon. He is also survived by his brother, Rich Lesiak of Columbus, Nebraska; his sister, Theresa Prososki of LeCenter, Minnesota; “step-grandson,” Joshua Heisler of Oregon; and brother-in-law, Sven (Vente) Jacobson of Norway; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Rose Lesiak; sisters, Irene (Emil) Kula and Angie Lesiak; brothers, Alonzo (Patsy) Lesiak, Hilbert Lesiak, Clifford Lesiak and infant brother Teddy Lesiak; and his father and mother-in-law, Egel and Bjorg Jacobson.