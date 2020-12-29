Eugene Rohloff

July 23, 1943 - December 26, 2020

Eugene Rohloff, 77, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church with Father Mike Swanton celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Gass Haney Funeral Home with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. All current CDC guidelines will be followed.

Eugene was born July 23, 1943, in Randolph, Nebraska, to Bernard and Lillian (Podany) Rohloff. He attended school in Randolph and graduated from Randolph High School. In the mid-1970s, Eugene moved to Columbus and worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads for more than 30 years. In 1978, Eugene was united in marriage to Marilyn Schumacher. He was a member of the St. Bonaventure Catholic Church and enjoyed going fishing in his free time.