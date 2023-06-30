August 1, 1941—June 28, 2023

Eugene ‘Gene’ Michael Vetick, 81, of Fullerton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton with Reverend William L’Heureux officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 2, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

Gene was born Aug. 1, 1941, to Charles and Cecilia (Sliva) Vetick at Columbus, Nebraska. He grew up on the family farm southeast of Fullerton and attended Red Top School near Fullerton. He graduated from Fullerton High School in 1959. He married Vickie Klassen on Sept. 5, 1970, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton. He was a lifelong farmer and raised cattle. He and Vickie resided on a farm west of Fullerton.

He was a board member of Fullerton Rural Fire Department, Fullerton Co-op, and Fullerton township. He had many hobbies including playing cards, hunting and fishing, listening to polka music, attending 4-H events with children and grandchildren, watching his grandchildren play sports, and going to machinery and cattle sales. He also loved watching University of Nebraska football and volleyball.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie of Fullerton; three sons: Michael (Stephanie) Vetick, Jim (Heather Buckholtz) Vetick, and Nick Vetick, all of Fullerton; three grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Vetick of Uniontown, Pennsylvania; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leonard and Clifford; and sister, Rita (Larry) Beller.