Eunice Postma

September 18, 1926 - June 2, 2022

Eunice Postma, 95, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service, also at the church. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Eunice Postma was born on Sept. 18, 1926, in rural Leigh (Platte County), Nebraska, to William and Frieda (Korte) Bakenhus. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church and attended District #23 and Christ Lutheran Schools.

Eunice married Kenneth Marty on Feb. 3, 1946, and after residing in Columbus several years, they moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where she was employed at the Stockade for 30 years. Eunice was a charter member of King of Kings Lutheran Church in Omaha. Kenneth passed away in November of 1969. Eunice married Robert Postma on Jan. 19, 1980, at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Omaha. In 1997, Robert and Eunice retired to Columbus, where she was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. Eunice enjoyed crocheting, raising flowers, baking and decorating cakes.

Eunice is survived by her step-son, Steven Postma (Sandy Rogers) of Omaha; step-daughter, Barbara (Ken) Driewer of Bradshaw; step-daughter, Sheila Unzicker of Lincoln; six step-grandchildren; and 11 step-great-grandchildren.

Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, William and Frieda Bakenhus; husband, Kenneth Marty; husband, Robert Postma; brothers, Lawrence, Elmer, Marvin, Ray and Arlo Bakenhus; and sister, Alice Lake.

Memorials are to be directed to Peace Lutheran Church.

