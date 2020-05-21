Evalee Neal-VanBuskirk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Evalee Maxxemery Cross Neal-VanBuskirk, stillborn daughter of Jolie VanBuskirk and Mason Neal, entered into heaven on May 15, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with Rev. Doug Holt officiating. Interment will be in the Friend Cemetery, rural Genoa.

Evalee is also survived by grandparents: Morgan VanBuskirk and Todd VanBuskirk, Brandy Atherton and Mark Neal; great-grandmother, Dianna Eggli; uncles: Taylor Eggli (and Shawn, and daughters Emmersyn and Aubrey), Spencer and Paxston VanBuskirk, Kaz Neal; aunts: Carter Blum (and Jordan), Sophie and Ella VanBuskirk, Ava and Jackie Neal; along with many cousins and extended aunt and uncle in Missouri Valley.

Preceded in death by uncle, Maxson Xander VanBuskirk; uncle, Daxx Samuel Todd VanBuskirk.

