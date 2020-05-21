Evalee Neal-VanBuskirk

Evalee Maxxemery Cross Neal-VanBuskirk
Evalee Maxxemery Cross Neal-VanBuskirk, stillborn daughter of Jolie VanBuskirk and Mason Neal, entered into heaven on May 15, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with Rev. Doug Holt officiating. Interment will be in the Friend Cemetery, rural Genoa.
Evalee is also survived by grandparents: Morgan VanBuskirk and Todd VanBuskirk, Brandy Atherton and Mark Neal; great-grandmother, Dianna Eggli; uncles: Taylor Eggli (and Shawn, and daughters Emmersyn and Aubrey), Spencer and Paxston VanBuskirk, Kaz Neal; aunts: Carter Blum (and Jordan), Sophie and Ella VanBuskirk, Ava and Jackie Neal; along with many cousins and extended aunt and uncle in Missouri Valley.
Preceded in death by uncle, Maxson Xander VanBuskirk; uncle, Daxx Samuel Todd VanBuskirk.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.