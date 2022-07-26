Evelyn Badje

March 4, 1934 - July 23, 2022

Evelyn Badje, 88, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Evelyn A. Badje was born on March 4, 1934, in Monroe, Nebraska, to Martin and Louise (Weyen) Mohr. She attended school in Monroe. On April 2, 1954, Evelyn was united in marriage to Bill Badje in Lincoln, Nebraska. Through the years she worked at Saunders Archery, Becton Dickinson and retired from Rodco Products. In the early years of their marriage, Bill and Evelyn enjoyed dancing. Evelyn had quite the “green thumb” and loved her plants and flowers, especially violets. She also enjoyed painting ceramics and going shopping. Evelyn was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Cindy Badje (Dave Morrison) of Lincoln; grandson, Greg (Nicole) Prososki of Agnew; great-granddaughters, Lauren Prososki and Sophia Prososki of Agnew; son, David (Jean) Badje of Columbus; grandson, Brian Badje of Columbus; grandson, Justin (Nikki) Badje of Mesa, Arizona; son, Dan Badje of Columbus; granddaughter, Cassandra Badje of Columbus; great-granddaughter, Zenia Zywiec of Columbus; brother-in-law, Paul (Rama) Badje of Columbus; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Louise Mohr; husband, Bill Badje; brother, Herman (Marie) Mohr; brother, Dave Mohr; brother, George (Betty) Mohr; brother, Martin (Vicky) Mohr; brother, Ralph (Donabelle) Mohr; sister, Marcella (Alan) Herrmann; sister, Elizabeth (Cliff) Heibel; and brother, Richard Mohr.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the family's choice.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com