Evelyn Conrad

Evelyn A. Conrad

August 12, 1940 - December 25, 2022

Evelyn A. Conrad, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, incredible cook, enthusiastic shopper, avid sports fan and passionate advocate for mental health, died on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, after celebrating a beautiful Christmas Eve with her family.

The family will celebrate Ev's life with a private service and invites friends and family to a fellowship lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 2325 S 24th St. in Lincoln, Nebraska. Ev would have wanted all to remember her by wrapping their families with love, giving warm hugs, laughing heartily and sharing rich homemade food.

Ev was born Aug. 12, 1940, to James and Blanche Fraser in Humboldt Nebraska. She graduated from Humboldt High School in 1957 and was united in marriage to the love of her life Dr. Ronald Conrad on May 15, 1965, at St Matthew's Church in Lincoln, Nebraska. Ev and Ron established a meaningful life, created a loving family and together built successful eye care businesses in Columbus and Lincoln. Ev embodied the best of us as Nebraskans – a person who never forgot where she came from and who took pride in her beloved communities of Humboldt, Columbus and Lincoln and was a person who always stepped forward to help her neighbors.

Ev centered her faith and her family above all else and was an active member of the Episcopal church in Columbus and Lincoln, former volunteer for Meals on Wheels, member of PEO, the Welcome Wagon club, and later in life joined the Landing's resident advisory council. She loved playing cards, rooting on the Huskers as a longtime season ticket holder, reading and traveling.

Ev is survived by her cherished sons and their families Casey Conrad, Tysha Nixon, Walker and Westin Hill of Gretna, Ryan Conrad of Lincoln, Tom, Danielle, Caroline and Will Conrad of Lincoln; and a host of family and friends who were lucky enough to be charmed by her ever-twinkling blue eyes.

Ev was preceded in death by her parents, James and Blanche Fraser; sisters, Billy Jean Tally and Mary Andrew; brother, Harvey Fraser, and her beloved husband, Dr. Ron Conrad.

In lieu of flowers family requests memorials to Centerpointe or St Matthews Episcopal church.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com