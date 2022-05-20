Evelyn (Feazel) Louis

Evelyn June Louis (Feazel)

June 23, 1934 – May 4, 2022

Evelyn was born to John and Luella Feazel in Greenfield, Missouri. The family relocated to California when Evelyn was a young child. She spent her childhood and teenage years growing up in California and after graduating high school she met her future husband, Marvin. Their courtship was short and sweet and after a few months dating, they were married. They spent their first 25 years together living in California where Evelyn worked as a cashier, housewife and eventually a stay at home mother to their three children. They decided to relocate to Nebraska and spent the next 40 years together enjoying living the Good Life. They loved playing Bingo and watching game shows and Westerns.