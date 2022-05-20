 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evelyn (Feazel) Louis

Rose

Evelyn June Louis (Feazel)

June 23, 1934 – May 4, 2022

Memorial service at a later date.

Evelyn was born to John and Luella Feazel in Greenfield, Missouri. The family relocated to California when Evelyn was a young child. She spent her childhood and teenage years growing up in California and after graduating high school she met her future husband, Marvin. Their courtship was short and sweet and after a few months dating, they were married. They spent their first 25 years together living in California where Evelyn worked as a cashier, housewife and eventually a stay at home mother to their three children. They decided to relocate to Nebraska and spent the next 40 years together enjoying living the Good Life. They loved playing Bingo and watching game shows and Westerns.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Chuck (Diane) Louis of Osceola; daughter, Sandy (Kevin) Koutnik of Genoa; daughter, Cheryl (Don) Newman of Columbus; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceding Evelyn in death were her husband, Marvin in January 2020; and granddaughter, Jessica Brunken in April 2021.

Home for Funerals Norfolk, NE

