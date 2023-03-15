Evelyn Gladem

September 3, 1927 - March 13, 2023

Evelyn Gladem, 95, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. that afternoon in North Branch West Cemetery in Petersburg, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Evelyn was born Sept. 3, 1927, in White River, South Dakota, to Alfred and Helen (Lewon) Sorenson. She was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel, Nebraska, on Aug. 9, 1936 and on April 5, 1942, confirmed her Christian faith through confirmation at Salem Lutheran Church in Ponca, Nebraska. Evelyn graduated from Newcastle Public School on May 25, 1945, and was united in marriage to Raymond H. Gladem on Dec. 23, 1948, in Newcastle, Nebraska.

Evelyn and Raymond farmed near Petersburg, Nebraska, until 1963. She was also employed as a country school teacher and worked at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Albion, Nebraska. In 1963, Evelyn was offered the position of administrator at the newly built Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Callaway, Nebraska. Here Evelyn and Raymond finished raising their children and enjoyed living there for the next 20 years.

Retiring in 1983, Evelyn and Raymond moved to Clear Lake, south of Columbus. Ray passed away in 1994. Evelyn worked part time at the Hallmark store in Columbus. In 2005, Evelyn moved into Columbus where she spent the next 13 years in her duplex and was active in volunteer work at the Columbus Community Hospital. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Orphan Grain Train, Meals on Wheels and quietly donated her time helping those in need by taking them to their appointments. She was a faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church, Ruth Circle and American Legion Auxiliary. Evelyn was an avid sports fan of her grandchildren and enjoyed gatherings for Nebraska sports with her friends. She enjoyed reading, traveling, golf, playing cards and could have a good visit with just about anyone. Since her move to Prairie Village Retirement Center, one of her greatest pleasures was receiving handmade cards and visits from her great-grandchildren.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Rebecca “Becky” (Brian) Schmidt of Shelby, Nebraska; daughter, Debra (David) Martin of Kansas City, Kansas; son, Russell Gladem of Las Vegas, Nevada; nine grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Helen Sorenson; husband, Raymond Gladem; son, Robert Gladem; great-granddaughter, Taylor Gladem; sister, Ruth (Keith) Addison; sister, Wilma (Rex) Andrews; brother, Vern (Darlene) Sorenson; and brother, Kenneth (Mary) Sorenson.

Memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Daycare.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com