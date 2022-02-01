 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evelyn Hilgert

Evelyn Hilgert

Age 93

Evelyn Hilgert, 93, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Patrick Sparling and Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

