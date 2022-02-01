Evelyn Hilgert
Age 93
Evelyn Hilgert, 93, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Patrick Sparling and Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.
