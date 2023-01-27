Evelyn Prososki

Evelyn Marie Cyza Prososki

August 21, 1944 - January 25, 2023

Evelyn Marie Cyza Prososki, 78, of Central City, Nebraska, formerly of Clarks, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Clarks with Fathers David Fulton and Mark Cyza officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at the church.

Evelyn was born on Aug. 21, 1944 in Platte Center to Lonny and Julia (Czarnick) Cyza. She grew up in rural Columbus, Nebraska, and graduated from Columbus High School. Evelyn married John Prososki on Sept. 27, 1969, at St. Mary's Pilzno. John and Evelyn were blessed with four children, Janelle, Connie, Dewayne and Bernie. The couple lived in Clarks, Nebraska. Evelyn worked for three years at B & D Medical Supplies.

She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Clarks, Nebraska. She enjoyed reading, visiting with friends and praying. She was a very faithful person and would always pray for everyone at the Nursing Home.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Janelle (Vincent) Beach of Sioux City, Iowa, Connie Prososki of Central City, Dewayne Prososki of Clarks and Bernie Prososki of Genoa; sister, Maxine (Al) Becker of Columbus; granddaughter, Shayden Prososki of Bellwood; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Cyza of Columbus, Bonnie Cyza of Columbus and Carol Cyza of Elkhorn; and brother-in-law, Bill Konz of Columbus.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; three brothers, Jerry, Ron and Vergil Cyza; sister, Marcy Konz; and one granddaughter, Shelby Marie Prososki.

Memorials are suggested to Boys Town Research Hospital.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.