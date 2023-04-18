Evelyn Leona (Drog) Schott

April 1, 1931 - December 23, 2022

Evelyn Leona (Drog) Schott, of Silver Creek, Nebraska passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 23, 2022, surrounded by family in rural Silver Creek, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial is 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek. Visitation is 12:30-1:30 p.m. before Mass. There will be a rosary 1:30 p.m. following the visitation. Interment will be at the St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Silver Creek, Nebraska.

Evelyn L. Schott, the daughter of John Drog and Kathryn (Kula) Drog was born April 1, 1931, west of St. Edward, Nebraska. She was baptized and confirmed in the St. Edward Catholic Church. Evelyn attended grade school at the Boone County School District 66. She moved to Columbus in 1944 to live with her Grandma Kula and attend high school. She graduated from Kramer High School in 1948. Upon graduation she worked for United Finance Company/Gottschalk Insurance Agency in Columbus, Nebraska.

On May 7, 1952, Evelyn was united in marriage to Donald L. Schott at the St. Edward Catholic Church. The couple lived on a farm south of Silver Creek where they raised their five children. They were able to celebrate 70 years together this year. Evelyn was a member and volunteered at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She was a member of the Altar Society, Happy Hour Club, the U-Shar It Club and was also the secretary for District School 28 in rural Polk County, Nebraska. Her hobbies included embroidery, crocheting, gardening, cooking, reading, playing cards, dancing to polka music and working crossword puzzles. She traveled extensively throughout her lifetime.

She loved to be surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, Donald L. Schott; four of her children, Deborah Olson of Silver Creek, Gordon (Janet) Schott of Silver Creek, Karen Muckel of Doniphan and Jami (Chris) Wichman of Crescent, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Loyd B. Olson III, Elissa (Derrin) Kula, Aaron (Jennifer) Schott, Megan (Mike) Mintzmyer, Jason (Annie) Schott, Alison Muckel and her fiancé Matthew Sutton, Karah (Coye) Harris, Caleb and Cailynn Wichman; 13 great-grandchildren, Matthew, Maryn and Maxwell Mintzmyer, Kylie, Chloe and Emily Schott, Jase Olson and Carter Kula, Loyd B. Olson IV and Lily Olson, Evaly and Harlow Harris and Harper Schott; and two bonus great-grandchildren, Gavin Gilmore and Allison Kula; along with many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly (Schott) Vrbka; her parents, John and Kathryn (Kula) Drog; brothers: Adolph, Leo, Edwin and Edmund Drog; and sisters, Stacia Paprocki, Wanda Valasek, Irene Laska, Virginia Guenther and Lorene Cheloha.