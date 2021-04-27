Evelyn Shannon
January 31, 1918 – April 23, 2021
Evelyn Shannon, 103, of Norfolk, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Madison House.
Services for Evelyn Shannon will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Home for Funerals Chapel at 708 Georgia Ave. in Norfolk. Pastor Terry Buol will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the Chapel. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska.
Evelyn Mary Shannon was born Jan. 31, 1918, to George and Eva (Pitt) Gaskill in O'Neill, Nebraska. She grew up in rural Northeast Nebraska, riding a pony to grade school, and graduating from Carroll High School in 1936. She was a member of the Carroll Methodist Church and sang in the choir.
She married John B. Shannon on Feb. 8, 1937. They were the parents of two children, John C. and Lavonne, living on farms in Pierce and Antelope County before moving to Seward, Nebraska, about 1943. When John was drafted into WWII in 1945, she kept the home fires going working at Hughes Brothers plant in Seward, the local dime store and the bakery. She then became a butcher at Safeway grocery store in Seward, where after the war she became the wrapper of the first self-serve meat and cheese department
In 1954, they moved to a farm in Antelope County. They later became the owners of the Office Bar & Tavern in Brunswick. Then she and John owned a gravel pit, where she pumped the gravel.
Evelyn and John loved to travel. They traveled all over the United States. When they turned 62, they bought an R.V. and began spending winters in Yuma, Arizona. After John's passing in 1983, she continued to drive out to Arizona up until the age of 90. In April 2003, she moved from Brunswick to Norfolk.
She loved going to the Senior Citizens Center and playing cards and also belonged to some card clubs. Her favorite card games were 10-Point Pitch and Pinochle. In 2018, she moved into the Madison House.
She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary. During her 73 years as a member, she served as District #9 and District #3 president, Auxiliary president of Seward and Plainview VFW Auxiliary.
After moving to Norfolk, she transferred her membership to the Norfolk VFW Auxiliary. She was also a life member of the D.A.V. Auxiliary and the Eagles Auxiliary.
Surviving are her two children, John C. (Gina Deuel) Shannon of Columbus and Yuma, Arizona, and Lavonne (Nivan) Hornik of Norfolk; six grandchildren, Elizabeth (Rob) Davis, Marie (Dwight) Reuter, Richard Hornik, all of Norfolk, and Janet Shannon, Michael (Julie) Shannon, and Nancy (Tim) Olcott, all of Columbus; 17 great-grandchildren (including two sets of twins); and 22 great-great grandchildren (including two sets of twins).
Preceding her in death were her parents; her spouse; a granddaughter, Ginger Hornik Armstrong; two great-grandsons, Chad Shannon and in infancy Garrett Hornik; her sister, Edith Wimmer; and brother John Gaskill; daughters-in-law Lois Shannon and Delores Shannon; and great grandson-in-law, Blaine Hayes.
Memorials may be made for the Norfolk Veterans Home, where she volunteered many hours up until the age of 101.
