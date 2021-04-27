Evelyn Shannon

January 31, 1918 – April 23, 2021

Evelyn Shannon, 103, of Norfolk, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Madison House.

Services for Evelyn Shannon will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Home for Funerals Chapel at 708 Georgia Ave. in Norfolk. Pastor Terry Buol will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the Chapel. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska.

Evelyn Mary Shannon was born Jan. 31, 1918, to George and Eva (Pitt) Gaskill in O'Neill, Nebraska. She grew up in rural Northeast Nebraska, riding a pony to grade school, and graduating from Carroll High School in 1936. She was a member of the Carroll Methodist Church and sang in the choir.

She married John B. Shannon on Feb. 8, 1937. They were the parents of two children, John C. and Lavonne, living on farms in Pierce and Antelope County before moving to Seward, Nebraska, about 1943. When John was drafted into WWII in 1945, she kept the home fires going working at Hughes Brothers plant in Seward, the local dime store and the bakery. She then became a butcher at Safeway grocery store in Seward, where after the war she became the wrapper of the first self-serve meat and cheese department