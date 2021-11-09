Evelyn Wojcik

Evelyn E. Wojcik

January 28, 1929 – November 7, 2021

Evelyn E. Wojcik, 92, of Lindsay, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion, Nebraska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay, Nebraska, with Fr. Eric Olsen officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, Lindsay, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service.

Evelyn Elizabeth Wojcik was born Jan. 28, 1929, on the family farm four miles north of Lindsay. She was the third of 10 children born to Bernard J. and Theresa (Borer) Wiese. Evelyn attended the rural district school and Holy Family at Lindsay through the 8th grade. On Aug. 16, 1948, she was united in marriage to Clarence Wojcik at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. They were married 67 years when Clarence died in 2015.

Evelyn worked hard alongside of Clarence building the family farm. In her later years she began quilting, embroidering tea towels, reading, doing word search books and taking care of her outside flowers. She always enjoyed playing cards and visiting with family and friends. Evelyn was a lifelong member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a part of the ladies sewing group where she contributed with the embroidering of many tea towels.

Evelyn and Clarence started to do the Plant Project work for the parish from its beginning. They were known for doing the “orange cap” packages. At 92, Evelyn was still averaging 1,000 to 2,000 packages a week beside various other project jobs. She was acknowledged with a service award from the parish for her time given. She was very dedicated to the project work and truly enjoyed the fellowship it provided.

She is survived by her children, Kathy (Ken) Dunker of Columbus; Marlene Nansel of Monroe; Norma (Mike) Krzycki of Columbus; and Dean (Rhonda) Wojcik of Newman Grove; three sisters, Dorothy (Carroll) Hemmer of Humphrey; Marian Hamling of Lindsay; Bernice (Bob) Beck of Columbus; two brothers, Gene (Alice) Wiese and Jim (Karen) Wiese both of Lindsay; brother-in-law, Ken (Mary) Wojcik of Columbus; sister-in-law, Germaine (Lyle) Kruger of Norfolk; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two sons-in-law, Dean Oppliger and Larry Nansel; two brothers, Donald (Germaine) Wiese and Melvin Wiese; two sisters, LaVerna (Vernon) VanDyke and LaRose (Art) Preister; and brother-in-law: Ken Hamling.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at levanderfuneralhome.com