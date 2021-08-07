Faye Berkheimer
1925 - 2021
Faye Berkheimer of Columbus, Nebraska, passed peacefully in her sleep on July 26, 2021.
Services for Faye will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska. For those unable to attend in person services can be observed via livestreaming on YouTube at “Trinity Lutheran Church Columbus Nebraska.”
Her simple, hard-scrabble beginning in a tiny sod house in Calaway, Nebraska, where she and her three brothers and one sister slept in a single bed of hay and straw, taught her how to fight, how to love, protect her family, and how to respect and be thankful for the Lord's Ever-Present-Grace.
Faye was a generous, loving mother who created a nurturing environment not only for her own family, but also was considered to be a second mother to many. She was loved and respected in her community for her warm, easy smile and her quick wit and sense of humor.
In addition to being a mother, Faye accomplished many great things as a professional woman. Among these was her canvasing innovations for the Heart Fund in Lincoln, which notably surpassed fundraising goals. In Columbus, she was assistant manager of the local Brandeis.
She and her husband, Leland, lived in Columbus for over 60 years.
There is so much one could say to try and encapsulate the entirety of a loved one's life, but it is not possible. It should be enough here to say that Loretta Faye Berkheimer was a force that had profound, life-changing affect on many.
She leaves behind three children, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leland who passed away in February of 2005.