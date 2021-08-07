Faye Berkheimer

1925 - 2021

Faye Berkheimer of Columbus, Nebraska, passed peacefully in her sleep on July 26, 2021.

Services for Faye will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska. For those unable to attend in person services can be observed via livestreaming on YouTube at “Trinity Lutheran Church Columbus Nebraska.”

Her simple, hard-scrabble beginning in a tiny sod house in Calaway, Nebraska, where she and her three brothers and one sister slept in a single bed of hay and straw, taught her how to fight, how to love, protect her family, and how to respect and be thankful for the Lord's Ever-Present-Grace.

Faye was a generous, loving mother who created a nurturing environment not only for her own family, but also was considered to be a second mother to many. She was loved and respected in her community for her warm, easy smile and her quick wit and sense of humor.

In addition to being a mother, Faye accomplished many great things as a professional woman. Among these was her canvasing innovations for the Heart Fund in Lincoln, which notably surpassed fundraising goals. In Columbus, she was assistant manager of the local Brandeis.