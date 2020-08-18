× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fern Benesch

September 17, 1932-August 17, 2020

Fern Benesch, 87, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus.

A private memorial service will be held for friends and family at a later time.

Fern Louise Benesch was born in Malvern, Iowa, to Robert M. and Floy M. Stroud. She attended school in Malvern and cosmetology college at the California Beauty School in Omaha. Fern owned and operated a beauty salon for two years, Vee's Beauty Shop, in David City, until her marriage in 1956 to George O. Benesch.

She is survived by her two sons, George R. (Betsy) and James G. Benesch; two daughters, Jennifer Eden (Greg) and Julie Anshasi; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Fern was preceded in death by her husband, George Benesch, her parents, five siblings, and an infant son, David.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Fern Benesch , please visit Tribute Store.