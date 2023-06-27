Fern Myrtle Rohde

March 1, 1931 - June 22, 2023

Fern Myrtle Rohde, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Shepherd's Village Assisted Living on June 22, 2023. Memorials services will be Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Blair, Nebraska. Graveside services will also be held in the Columbus, Nebraska Cemetery at 3 p.m.

She was born March 1, 1931, on a farm near Loretto, Nebraska, to Dewey M. Stevenson and Alma Schelstede Stevenson. She attended public schools in Greeley, Bartlett, and Colfax County, graduating from Kramer High School in Columbus, Nebraska, in 1948 and from Chillicothe Business College, in Chillicothe, Missouri.

She worked at Becton Dickinson until her marriage to John (Jack) W. Rohde in December 1952, to this union, they had three children: Mark, Steven and Anne. Jack served in the US Air Force, together they were stationed and lived in Texas, California, Kansas, South Carolina, New Hampshire and England. Following Jack's retirement from the Air Force they settled in Columbus, Nebraska, where she worked as a parish secretary at Trinity Lutheran Church for more than 17 years. After Jack's retirement, she served on the Trinity Council and various volunteer service areas. She was a member of the Columbus Area Arts Council and a docent at the Columbus Library Art Gallery. Jack and Fern enjoyed many adventures traveling the world after their retirement.

Following the passing of her husband in 2008 she moved to Ord, Nebraska, to be closer to her daughter. She lived at Grandview Assisted Living Facility for seven years where she made many dear friends. Later in her life, she moved to Shepard's Village Assisted Living in Blair, Nebraska. Fern had many hobbies and talents including painting, gardening and building. She once built an entire cabin by herself without power tools. As a grandma, she always was creating adventures in even the simplest of moments. She had unwavering faith and everyone around her was touched by her positive attitude, wit and sense of humor. Her smile was contagious, she was loved by anyone that met her.

She is survived by two of her children: Steven Eric Rohde and Anne (Lonny) Clausen, daughter-in-law Zena Rohde; four grandchildren: John (Nancy) Rohde, Jennifer (Mike) Hiebner, Naomi (Luke) Olson, and Nolan (Darrien) Clausen; a sister, Violet (Robert) Thielen; and nieces and nephews. Ten great-grandchildren and many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John W. Rohde, and son Mark Rohde.