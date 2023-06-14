Fern Theilen

August 1, 1927 - June 12, 2023

Fern Theilen, 95, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, June 12, 2023, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 16, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 12.5 miles north of Columbus, with Rev. Paul Rempfer and Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Friday at 10:15 a.m. at the church.

Fern was born Aug. 1, 1927, in Creston, Nebraska, to Reinhold and Martha (Loseke) Engelbart. She was baptized on Sept. 11, 1927, and confirmed her Christian faith through confirmation on March 29, 1942, both at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Creston. Fern graduated from Creston High School and on April 24, 1946, was united in marriage to Norbert Theilen in a double wedding ceremony with her sister Ilene and Norbert's brother Paul. Rev. R.L. Jobman performed the ceremony. Fern and Norbert lived on a farm south of Creston until the early 1980s when they moved to Columbus.

Fern was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school and belonged to Ladies Aid. She enjoyed gardening and was known for making cherry cheesecake, dill pickles and her "Christmas Slush."

Fern is survived by her daughter, Phyllis (Cliff) Kapels of Humphrey; son, Glenn (Sharon) Theilen of Creston; son, Rodney (Randee) Theilen of Creston; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Loretta Engelbart of Leigh; and brother-in-law, Dennis Zoubeck of Leigh.

Fern was preceded in death by her parents, Reinhold and Martha Engelbart; husband, Norbert Theilen; great-granddaughter, Lynsey Kapels; sisters, Marcella (Reihnardt) Theilen, Irene (Don) Hansen, Ilene (Paul) Theilen and Luella Zoubek; brother, Robert Engelbart; parents-in-law, George and Eugenie Theilen; brothers-in-law, Albert (Lucia) Theilen and Harold Theilen; and sister-in-law, Loretta (Carroll) Sander.

Memorials are suggested to St. John's Building Fund.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com