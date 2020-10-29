Florene Kass

July 30, 1927 – October 26, 2020

Florene Kass, 93, of Madison, Nebraska, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Faith Regional Hospital, Norfolk, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus, Nebraska, with Fr. Joe Miksch officiating. There will be a rosary recited at 10 a.m. prior to the service. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Florene Kass was born July 30, 1927, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Romey and Lena (Labenz) Wisehart. She graduated from St. Francis High School in Humphrey, Nebraska, and began working at the local meat market. On June 11, 1951, Florene was united in marriage to her “pen pal,” Wendel Kass in San Diego, California. While Wendel served in the United States military during the Korean War, Florene continued working at the meat market in Humphrey. Upon Wendel's discharge, the couple settled in Gretna, Louisiana, where Florene was a librarian for several years.

In 2014, Florene moved to Countryside Home in Madison, Nebraska, to be close to family. Florene loved to do embroidery work.