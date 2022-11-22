Florene Mausbach

August 17, 1924 - November 18, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is Tuesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning from 9:30 until service time at the church. Burial is in All Saints Cemetery.

Florene Mausbach was born Aug. 17, 1924, in Lindsay, Nebraska, to Frank and Emma (Schaecher) Korth. She grew up on a farm in the St. Bernard and Lindsay area and attended church and school in St. Bernard. On June 6, 1944, she was united in marriage to Bernard Sueper at St. Bernard Catholic Church. They had three children before his passing on Oct. 26, 1950. Florene met Ralph Mausbach and they were married on Feb. 3, 1954, in Humphrey. They farmed by Humphrey until they retired and moved to Columbus. Florene was a member of St. Isidore Church and the Christian Mothers. She loved baking, cooking, canning, and sewing. Florene loved company and always enjoyed family, friends, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.