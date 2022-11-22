Florene Mausbach
August 17, 1924 - November 18, 2022
Florene Mausbach, 98, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is Tuesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning from 9:30 until service time at the church. Burial is in All Saints Cemetery.
Florene Mausbach was born Aug. 17, 1924, in Lindsay, Nebraska, to Frank and Emma (Schaecher) Korth. She grew up on a farm in the St. Bernard and Lindsay area and attended church and school in St. Bernard. On June 6, 1944, she was united in marriage to Bernard Sueper at St. Bernard Catholic Church. They had three children before his passing on Oct. 26, 1950. Florene met Ralph Mausbach and they were married on Feb. 3, 1954, in Humphrey. They farmed by Humphrey until they retired and moved to Columbus. Florene was a member of St. Isidore Church and the Christian Mothers. She loved baking, cooking, canning, and sewing. Florene loved company and always enjoyed family, friends, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Florene is survived by daughter, Judy (Jack) Greisen of Columbus; son, Steve (Janet) Sueper of Columbus; daughter, Jane Tworek of Columbus; eight grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Jarosz of Columbus; sister, Elaine (John) Boyce of Omaha; brother, Vernell (Lugene) Korth of Lindsay; sister-in-law, Francis Korth of Lindsay; sister-in-law, Mildred Mausbach of Columbus; and sister-in-law, Norma Korth of Fremont.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Bernard Sueper; second husband, Ralph Mausbach; sister, Bernice (Leo) Bruggerman; brother, Art Korth; infant brother, Maurice Korth; brother, Bob Korth; son-in-law, Adrian Tworek; and granddaughter, Renae Tworek.
