Florine Schneider

Florine Marie Zuber Schneider

Age 95

Florine Marie Zuber Schneider, 95, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away May 10, 2022 at Lutheran Life Villages.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, with calling one hour prior at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.

Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Ft. Wayne, IN 46805.

Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Florine was born Feb. 24, 1927 in Garrett, Indiana, a daughter of the late Gustave and Agnes (Strock) Stoeckley.

In her younger years she was very active in politics. Florine started her career at the Hobby House as a server, she went on to work at the Colonial restaurant, Carriage House, Waterfield Insurance, Merle Norman and worked at Marriott for 28 years, ending her career as concierge.

She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles (in ink) so often you'd hardly ever find her without a book. Florine was a devout Catholic, having attended many different churches throughout her life, most recently attending Saint Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska.

Florine is survived by children, Sharon (Dean) Huey, James (Cheryl) Zuber and Mary (Phil) Raimondo; daughter-in-law, Sandi Zuber; siblings, Thomas A Stoeckley, Robert (Ruth) Stoeckley and Barbara (Robert) Askins; 12 grandchildren and 20-plus great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Florine was preceded in death by her son, John Zuber; son-in-law, Phil Raimondo; first husband, James Zuber; second husband, Louis Schneider; and siblings, Clarence Stoeckley, Bernard Stoeckley, Herman Stoeckley, Ginny Talarico, Joan Wilhelm and Gloria Kage.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Life Villages of Kendallville, Indiana, Parkview Hospice or Masses in her name.

