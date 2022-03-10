Floyd "Gene" Mahan

April 8, 1935 - March 6, 2022

Floyd "Gene" Mahan, 86, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home in Columbus.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Columbus. Visitation is 9-10 a.m. Monday also at the church. Military honors will be conducted by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska.

Gene was born April 8, 1935, in Oakland, Iowa, to Floyd and Florence (Jackson) Mahan. He attended school in Iowa, New York, California and graduated high school in 1953 in Iowa. Gene served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 in Berlin, Germany. Most of his working career was spent as a commercial driver, driving both trucks and buses for over 40 years. Gene received Christ at age 14 and dedicated his life to Christ at age 35. Gene was united in marriage to Virginia “Ginny” Taylor on Dec. 1, 1973, in Petaluma, California. He was a member of the Columbus First Baptist Church.

Gene is survived by his wife, Virginia Mahan of Columbus; son, Mike Mahan of Omaha; daughter, Le Ann Swartz of Genoa; daughter, Le Nette Mahan of Carmichael, California; and brother, Lloyd Mahan of Petaluma, California.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Florence Mahan.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are suggested to Columbus Christian School.

