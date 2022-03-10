 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Floyd "Gene" Mahan

  • 0

Floyd "Gene" Mahan

April 8, 1935 - March 6, 2022

Floyd "Gene" Mahan, 86, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home in Columbus.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Columbus. Visitation is 9-10 a.m. Monday also at the church. Military honors will be conducted by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska.

Gene was born April 8, 1935, in Oakland, Iowa, to Floyd and Florence (Jackson) Mahan. He attended school in Iowa, New York, California and graduated high school in 1953 in Iowa. Gene served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 in Berlin, Germany. Most of his working career was spent as a commercial driver, driving both trucks and buses for over 40 years. Gene received Christ at age 14 and dedicated his life to Christ at age 35. Gene was united in marriage to Virginia “Ginny” Taylor on Dec. 1, 1973, in Petaluma, California. He was a member of the Columbus First Baptist Church.

Gene is survived by his wife, Virginia Mahan of Columbus; son, Mike Mahan of Omaha; daughter, Le Ann Swartz of Genoa; daughter, Le Nette Mahan of Carmichael, California; and brother, Lloyd Mahan of Petaluma, California.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Florence Mahan.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are suggested to Columbus Christian School.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian airstrike on maternity hospital 'atrocity,' says Zelensky

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News