Floyd Miller

Floyd Harold Miller

August 3, 1938 – November 12, 2020

Floyd Harold Miller, 82, of Wichita Falls, Texas, formerly of Genoa, Nebraska, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Wichita Falls.

A private family only service will be held. The interment will be in the Valley View Cemetery with military honors by the Edward H. Larson Post 144 American Legion Honor Guard. The funeral service may be viewed on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

Floyd “Harold” Miller was born on Aug. 3, 1938, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Floyd H. and Evelyn (Rasmussen) Miller Sr. He was baptized in a country church and confirmed at Augustana Lutheran Church on June 14, 1953. He graduated from Genoa High School in May of 1956.

After graduation, Harold joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served from 1956-1976. He was trained as an Aircraft Electronic Navigation Equipment repairman. In his time with the Air Force, he traveled all over the world. He later went on to become an instructor in radar repair. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked at Siemen's Allis Inc., in the electrical assembly department and later for WASHEX in the air supply assembly. He retired in 1998.