Fr. Otto Imholte

Fr. Otto Imholte passed away due to several health complications in Hope Health Hulitar Hospice in Providence, Rhode Island, on July 25, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Leigh with Fr. Steve Emanuel celebrating. Visitation is from 4-5 p.m. Sunday with a parish rosary at 5 p.m., all at the church. Burial is in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery with lunch following in the church social hall.

He is survived by his sister, Eileen (Frank) Paulus; sister-in-law, Alice Imhole; many nieces and nephews; and many Columban brothers.

Svoboda Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

