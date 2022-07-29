Fr. Otto Imholte

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Leigh with Fr. Steve Emanuel celebrating. Visitation is from 4-5 p.m. Sunday with a parish rosary at 5 p.m., all at the church. Burial is in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery with lunch following in the church social hall.